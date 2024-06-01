Sports

Buffalo Bills recruit Gable Steveson, award-winning Olympic wrestler... with no football experience

The 24-year-old Minnesotan will look to earn a spot on the roster as a defensive tackle.

Gable Dan Steveson, del equipo de Estados Unidos, celebra la victoria en la final masculina de lucha libre de 125 kg contra Geno Petriashvili, de Georgia, en el centro de convenciones Makuhari Messe durante los Juegos Olímpicos de Verano de Tokio 2020. (Disponible en: )
(Cordon Press)
Fighter Gable Steveson signed a three-year contract with the Buffalo Bills.

After winning the NCAA Championships and the Pan American Wrestling Championships, Steveson won a gold medal in the heavyweight division at the Tokyo Olympics. After a brief stint in WWE, the 24-year-old Olympic medalist will leave wrestling behind for the NFL.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound athlete will try out as a defensive tackle, although he will still have to earn a place on the squad during training.

"I have been fortunate to compete at the highest level of competition in my sport but am looking forward to the challenge of seeing how my wrestling skills may translate to football," said the young man from Apple Valley, Minn., in a statement reported by ESPN.

"I am grateful to Coach [Sean] McDermott, [general manager] Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills organization for giving me this opportunity."

