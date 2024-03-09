Blow to Texas: Judge upholds Biden's program granting short-term legal status to thousands of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela

Known as 'parole,' the policy allows the anual entry of 360,000 migrants from these four countries.

Federal Judge Drew B. Tipton ruled against Texas and upheld the Biden administration on the humanitarian parole program, better known as parole, an immigration policy that allows the entry of 30,000 migrants per month from the countries of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Considered an essential immigration policy for the Biden administration, the maintenance of parole represents a hard blow to Texas and the Republican states that filed an appeal to stop the program.

In total, the initiative allows the “legal” entry of up to 360,000 people per year if they have the support of a financial sponsor.

The Biden administration, often challenged on the divisive policy, argues that the temporary status program deters migrants from these countries from illegally crossing the U.S. southern border and thereby contributing to the growing immigration crisis affecting the country since Biden’s inauguration.

Despite the efforts of Texas and other states, Judge Tipton of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas argued in his 31-page ruling that the program is vital to border policy and that stopping it could be detrimental to the immigration situation.

The federal judge concluded that states would not be harmed by the policy, explaining that parole is intended to curb illegal border crossings.

“The record establishes that the number of Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan nationals entering the United States since the program’s implementation has dramatically decreased by as much as 44 percent,” Judge Tipton wrote. “Plaintiffs, therefore, are unable to demonstrate that they have been injured by the program (...) and as a result, they lack standing to bring these claims.”