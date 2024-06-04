Bill Maher opens up about the November elections: "Biden is going to lose"

Less than six months before the presidential elections, the popular political commentator acknowledged that Donald Trump is ahead of the Democrat.

Bill Maher doesn’t have high hopes for Joe Biden come November. Despite his Democratic leanings, the popular political commentator opened up about the presidential elections between the current president and Donald Trump, whom, despite not having much sympathy for, he sees as the winner.

Journalist Kara Swisher recently interviewed Maher, and the interview went viral due to the commentator’s remarks about the election.

While the two discussed the eventual results, Maher was encouraged to anticipate the winner, who will take office in January 2025.

“I would vote for [Biden’s] head in a jar of blue liquid over Donald Trump, but that doesn’t mean that I’m — first of all, I think it’s a moot point at this point. He’s going to f‑‑‑ing lose,” said the host of “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

The commentator and recent author of “What This Comedian Said Will Shock You” sees the president’s age and physical condition as some of the weakest points of his candidacy.

However, Swisher disagreed, challenging him to bet on the election and arguing that there was a “silent majority” that would go for Biden in November.

“Do I think that’s absolutely possible, what you described? Yes. Or it could not be, and I can’t tell the difference,” Maher replied, suggesting that the “silent majority” voter could support Trump instead.

“The shy Trump voter is the one who is going to vote for Trump but doesn’t want you to know it because it’s a little déclassé,” he said.

What do the polls say?

Less than six months before the elections, the Republican is winning Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona, enough to claim the 270 electoral votes that would return him to the White House. However, Michigan and Nevada appear increasingly competitive.

The most recent Bloomberg survey, prepared with a sample of 4,962 registered voters in key states, showed the aforementioned results.

According to their results, Trump is five percentage points ahead in Arizona, three in Georgia, two in Pennsylvania, one in Wisconsin and seven in North Carolina. President Biden leads in Michigan by one point, and there is a technical tie in Nevada, whose polls in recent years have overestimated Republican support.