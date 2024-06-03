Sports

Biles wins again and aims for the US Olympic qualifier

The gymnast thus won her ninth national title in the all-around competition.

Simone Biles ganando su
(Cordon Press)
AFP
VOZMEDIA STAFF
June 3, 2024
Less than a minute

(AFP)The star Simone Biles won her record ninth all-around title in the United States on Sunday, demonstrating her readiness for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (July 26 to August 11), despite making some mistakes that she will need to address for the American gymnastics qualifying tournament.

"Today, it was just getting out there and getting comfortable and confident in my gymnastics and hopefully going to Olympic trials and making that next step towards Paris," Biles told NBC after racking up 59.300 points on the second night of competition to achieve a total of 119.750.

Biles finished nearly six points ahead of runner-up Skye Blakely, who totaled 113.850, and Kayla DiCello took bronze with 110.800.

The top two finishers secured their spots for the Olympic qualifiers to be held June 27-30 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where at least a dozen athletes are expected to compete to reach Paris.

"I couldn't be more proud of how I'm doing this time of the year, just getting that confidence. Over and over, getting myself back in front of the crowd. And just doing what I do in practice," Biles said.

Topics:

Recommendation

Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund: todas las claves de la gran final de la Champions League

Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund: The keys to the Champions League final

26 de mayo de 2024; Dallas, Texas, EE.UU.; El escolta de los Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic (77) controla el balón contra el pívot de los Minnesota Timberwolves Rudy Gobert (27) en el segundo cuarto durante el tercer partido de las finales de la conferencia oeste de los playoffs de la NBA 2024 en el American Airlines Center.

Mavericks crush Timberwolves, will meet Celtics in the NBA Finals

Los policías involucrados en el arresto de Scottie Scheffler, el golfista número uno del mundo, serán investigados para determinar si violaron las normas durante el procedimiento

Charges against golfer Scottie Scheffler over arrest during PGA Championship dropped

Hansi Flick, entrenador del FC Barcelona.

Hansi Flick, FC Barcelona’s new head coach

El escolta de los Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards (5) lanza contra los Dallas Mavericks durante el cuarto cuarto del cuarto partido de las finales de la conferencia oeste de los playoffs de la NBA 2024 en el American Airlines Center.

NBA: Minnesota survives against Mavericks, pushes series to fifth game

Umpire Ángel Hernández retires from the MLB after three decades

27 de mayo de 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, EE.UU.; Los Boston Celtics celebran su victoria contra los Indiana Pacers en el cuarto partido de la final de la conferencia este de los playoffs de la NBA 2024 en Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Celtics complete the sweep against the Pacers and return to the NBA Finals

El jugador de baloncesto estadounidense Bill Walton llega a los Premios NBA 2019 en Barker Hangar el 24 de junio de 2019 en Santa Mónica, California

Bill Walton, a giant in NBA history, dies at 71

Josef Newgarden celebra su victoria en las 500 millas de Indianápolis.

Josef Newgarden wins his second Indianapolis 500 in a thrilling finish