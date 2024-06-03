Biles wins again and aims for the US Olympic qualifier

(AFP)The star Simone Biles won her record ninth all-around title in the United States on Sunday, demonstrating her readiness for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (July 26 to August 11), despite making some mistakes that she will need to address for the American gymnastics qualifying tournament.

"Today, it was just getting out there and getting comfortable and confident in my gymnastics and hopefully going to Olympic trials and making that next step towards Paris," Biles told NBC after racking up 59.300 points on the second night of competition to achieve a total of 119.750.

Biles finished nearly six points ahead of runner-up Skye Blakely, who totaled 113.850, and Kayla DiCello took bronze with 110.800.

The top two finishers secured their spots for the Olympic qualifiers to be held June 27-30 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where at least a dozen athletes are expected to compete to reach Paris.

"I couldn't be more proud of how I'm doing this time of the year, just getting that confidence. Over and over, getting myself back in front of the crowd. And just doing what I do in practice," Biles said.