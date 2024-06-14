Biden to hold private meeting with Pope Francis on the sidelines of the G7 summit

The last time the president met with the leader of the Catholic Church was at the Vatican in October 2021.

A senior official in Joe Biden's administration reported that the Democratic president will meet with Pope Francis on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

"The meeting between Biden, who attends Mass weekly, and the leader of the Catholic church comes days after a jury found the president's son Hunter Biden guilty of gun crimes related to his drug addiction," explained NBC News, who spoke exclusively with the official.

The last time Biden met with the pope was at the Vatican in October 2021. However, the official explained, that they have held written conversations.

The leader of the Catholic Church is also expected to have meetings with other leaders such as Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and Emmanuel Macron of France.

In addition, Pope Francis will become the first pope to attend the G7 discussions. It was learned that his intention is to focus his attention on artificial intelligence. He wants to address the advantages and disadvantages of technological advances around the world.