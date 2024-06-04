World

Begoña Gómez, wife of Spain's president, summoned to testify in alleged corruption case

The Spanish company has been in the eye of the storm for months for apparently having held meetings with several private companies, such as Globalia and Air Europa, which later ended up receiving funds and public contracts from the current Spanish Government.

WILLIAMS PERDOMO
June 4, 2024
Begoña Gómez, wife of the President of the Government of Spain -socialist Pedro Sánchez-, has been summoned to testify on July 5 and is being investigated in an alleged case of corruption.

"The Investigative Court No. 41 of Madrid has summoned Begoña Gómez to testify as an investigator on Friday, July 5, at 10:00 a.m.," in relation to the case for the alleged "crimes of private sector corruption and influence peddling,"the Justice Department explained in a statement obtained by AFP.

The information is known a week after it was published that Gómez is considered under investigation since the judge opened the case.

Gómez has been in the eye of the storm for months for apparently having held meetings with several private companies, such as Globalia and Air Europa, which later ended up receiving funds and public contracts from the current Spanish Government; while the president's wife benefited from these operations.

Meanwhile, socialist Pedro Sánchez has denied the accusations against his wife. At the end of April, Sánchez maintained that the accusations against his wife are a strategy of harassment and demolition against his social-communist government. He assured that it is an attack by the media to affect him.

