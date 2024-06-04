Society

Baltimore: Fentanyl overdose deaths soar in nursing homes

An exclusive from the New York Times revealed that in the last five years, around 340 people over the age of 50 have died in nursing homes due to drug use.

"Epidemia silenciosa": las muertes por sobredosis de opioides en mayores de 65 años se cuadruplicaron en las últimas dos décadas
(Pexels)
VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
June 4, 2024
1 minute read

The drug crisis continues to worsen in Baltimore (Maryland). Fentanyl overdoses have increased in recent years and are even affecting older people.

According to the New York Times, an increasing number of the city's overdose deaths have occurred in nursing homes. The exclusive revealed that of the 50 addresses studied as major overdose points (since 2018), 31 are senior housing complexes. 

340 people over 50 years old have died from an overdose.

The New York Times reported that in the last five years, around 340 people over the age of 50 have died in nursing homes due to overdoses. Last year alone, 77 older adults died from this cause (twice as many as in 2019):

At least 31 of the 50 addresses where people have fatally overdosed in Baltimore most often since 2018 are advertised as senior housing complexes (...) More than 340 people over 50 have died in those buildings. 

The investigation indicated that the increase may be caused by several factors. However, the most common is the potency of current medications (which has been growing over the years). Furthermore, it points out that not enough resources have been allocated to prevent drug overdoses in older people.

The overdose crisis is out of control

Overdosing on opioids (pain-relieving medications) is almost an epidemic in the nation. According to The Economist, this is in its "most lethal" phase due to fentanyl, which is responsible for 70% of annual overdose deaths.

According to numbers from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), the number of total deaths from opioid overdoses increased more than 300% in 20 years. In 1999 there were fewer than 20,000 deaths compared to 2021 when there were 80,411 deaths. This number turned out to be 75.4% of all drug overdose deaths.

In turn, 88% of these opioid overdose deaths were caused by synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, which is currently the main culprit of the current crisis.

Topics:

Recommendation

The entrance to the Louisiana State Penitentiary - The placard says "Louisiana State Penitentiary" and "Warden Burl Cain"

Louisiana Legislature approves surgical castration for child sex offenders

Kanye West

Kanye West sued for alleged sexual abuse, breach of contract and wrongful termination

Chicago

A Chicago Democratic councilwoman decided to stop sharing crime alerts to avoid creating a bad "perception"

Incendio en complejo residencial en construcción en Redwood City

California: Massive fire destroys affordable housing project in Redwood City

California: Self-identified female inmate transferred to men's prison after being accused of rape

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo ofrecido por Fox que muestra la detención del migrante venezolano que disparó contra dos agentes de la Policía de Nueva York el domingo, 2 de junio de 2024.

NYPD arrest a Venezuelan migrant who shot two police officers in New York

Un grupo de migrantes busca una abertura en la barrera de alambre concertina | Cordon Press

Biden administration will offer 'mass amnesty' to illegal immigrants

Imagen de archiv

Media magnate Rupert Murdoch marries for the fifth time at age 93

Captura de pantalla de una video de archivo de

Police arrest Samoan poet for the murder of Caroline Sinaviana-Gabbard, aunt of former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard