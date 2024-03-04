Appeals court reinstates law allowing Texas police to arrest illegal immigrants

The Biden administration has seven days to appeal. If not, the law will go into effect on March 9.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Texas law that allows state and local police to detain illegal immigrants.

Federal Judge David Ezra had blocked the rule last Thursday, preventing it from taking effect as scheduled on Tuesday, March 5. The judge assured that the legislation would cause "grave and irreparable harm" to the government, in addition to threatening the "fundamental notion that the United States must regulate immigration with one voice."

Over the weekend, the court stayed Judge Ezra's order for seven days, giving the Biden administration time to appeal to the Supreme Court. If it does not, the law will take effect on Saturday, March 9.

The regulations allow Texas law enforcement to arrest those who cross the border illegally, without the need for a federal permit. After being detained, immigrants could accept a state judge's order to leave the country or face a charge of misdemeanor illegal entry. Those who do not leave the country after receiving the order could be arrested again and charged with a more serious crime.

Obviously this is the case unless the Supreme Court intervenes by March 9. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 4, 2024

Texas Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the court's decision, remembering that we will have to wait to see if the government appeals. In December of last year, members of the state administration assured that they were willing to defend the law until it reached America's highest court.

"Texas is prepared to take this fight all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court to protect Texans and Americans from President Biden’s open border policies," spokeswoman Renae Eze said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "President Biden’s deliberate and dangerous inaction at our southern border has left Texas to fend for itself. Governor Abbott signed Senate Bill 4 into law last week to help stop the tidal wave of illegal entry into Texas as the President refuses to enforce federal immigration laws."

The decision becomes known at the same time that a source from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) assures Fox that there were 21,000 encounters with illegal migrants recorded from Friday to Sunday.

Texas has experienced a decrease in encounters, averaging between 200 and 350 per day in the Del Rio and Rio Grande Valley areas. However, Arizona, with more than 5,400 encounters in Tucson, and California, with more than 3,600 in San Diego, have both seen recent increases in illegal immigration.