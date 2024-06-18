Anouk Aimée, icon of 20th century French cinema, dies

Known for her roles in "Lola" and "La Dolce Vita," the actress passed away at the age of 92 at her residence in Paris.

(AFP / VOZ MEDIA) Anouk Aimée, one of the most iconic actresses of 20th century French cinema, died Tuesday at her home in Paris at the age of 92, her agent and family announced.

Known for her roles in "A Man and a Woman," "Lola" and "La Dolce Vita" passed away Tuesday morning, declared Sébastien Perrolat of the TimeArt agency.

Her daughter, Manuela Papatakis, expressed her "immense sadness" over her mother's death in a message on Instagram.

Together with my daughter, Gilead, and my granddaughter, Mila, we are deeply saddened to announce the death of my mother, Anouk Aimée. I was next to her when she died this morning at her home in Paris. 💞 @christophe.girard104 @jacklangofficiel Photo Giancarlo Botti.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram A post shared by Manuela Papatakis (@manuelapapatakis)

"I was next to her when she died this morning at her home in Paris," she added.

Anouk Aimée, whose real name was Françoise Dreyfus, was born on April 27, 1932, in the French capital.

She rose to international fame with the film "A Man and a Woman," awarded the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1966. That same feature film earned her a Golden Globe for Best Actress as well as an Oscar nomination for her performance as Anne Gauthier in the legendary film by Claude Lelouch.