Almost 70% of Hispanic women are part of the workforce

At least half of all Hispanic women in the country believe that their situation has improved in the last 10 years. This was revealed by a survey conducted by Pew Research, which highlights that a similar proportion expects the situation for the group to improve in the next 10 years.

"While half of Latinas say the situation of Hispanic women in the U.S. has improved in the last 10 years, 39% say the situation has stayed the same, and 10% say the situation has worsened," explained the survey.

Meanwhile, 58% of Latinas who identify as Republican or lean Republican say the situation for Hispanic women has improved in the last decade, compared to 48% of Latinas who identify as Democrats or lean toward being Democratic.

Likewise, the study explained that Hispanic women have increased their labor force participation rate by four percentage points, from 65% in 2013 to 69% in 2023. The proportion of Hispanic women ages 25 to 64 participating in the labor force (those who are employed or actively seeking work) has increased over the past 20 years.

Likewise, nominally, the number of Latinas who earn as much or more than their spouse or partner increased from approximately 600,000 in 2007 to 1.1 million in 2022.

At 22.2 million, Latinas account for 17% of all adult women in the U.S. today. Their population grew by 5.6 million from 2010 to 2022, the largest numeric increase of any major female racial or ethnic group.

However, among Latinas who are employed, about half (49%) say their current job is best described as “just a job to get by.” Fewer see their job as a career (30%) or a stepping stone to a career (14%).

However, not only has the employment situation of Hispanic women improved, they have also made considerable progress on several fronts over the past two decades. For example, the proportion of Hispanic women with a bachelor's degree has roughly doubled since 2003, and both their labor force participation rate and average hourly wages have increased.

Latinas are about twice as likely to have a bachelor’s degree today as they were in 2003 (23% vs. 12%). Hispanic women are more likely than Hispanic men to have a bachelor’s degree today (23% vs. 20%).