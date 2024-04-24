After months at a standstill, the aid package for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan advances in the Senate

This Tuesday, the Senate moves forward with final approval of a $95 billion package to provide billions in aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan after several months of intense political debates.

With broad bipartisan support of 80 votes in favor and 19 against, senators voted to push forward the final vote on foreign aid after the House of Representatives approved the package in four separate bills.

“Today the Senate sends a unified message to the entire world: America will always defend democracy in its hour of need,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said after the vote.

If the Senate officially approves the legislation in the final vote, it will go to President Joe Biden, who has already expressed his intention to sign it into law.

“It comes at a moment of grave urgency, with Israel facing unprecedented attacks from Iran, and Ukraine under continued bombardment from Russia. I urge the Senate to quickly send this package to my desk so that I can sign it into law and we can quickly send weapons and equipment to Ukraine to meet their urgent battlefield needs,” Biden said.

The package includes around $60 billion to help Ukraine, $26 billion for Israel, and $8 billion for allies in the Indo-Pacific (Taiwan).

In addition to financial aid, the legislation contains other foreign policy proposals, including a measure to ban TikTok in the United States unless the parent company, ByteDance, finds a new American owner.

Under the version of the bill passed by the House, the Chinese social network would have 270 days after the proposal becomes law to find a new owner.

TikTok has firmly rejected this proposal since the House passed it over the weekend and announced it would file a “legal challenge” if the legislative proposal is enacted.