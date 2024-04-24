Politics

After months at a standstill, the aid package for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan advances in the Senate

The legislative proposal also includes a measure that could ban TikTok nationwide.

El Capitolio de Estados Unidos en Washington DC
(Daniel Slim / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
April 24, 2024
1 minute read

This Tuesday, the Senate moves forward with final approval of a $95 billion package to provide billions in aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan after several months of intense political debates.

With broad bipartisan support of 80 votes in favor and 19 against, senators voted to push forward the final vote on foreign aid after the House of Representatives approved the package in four separate bills.

“Today the Senate sends a unified message to the entire world: America will always defend democracy in its hour of need,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said after the vote.

If the Senate officially approves the legislation in the final vote, it will go to President Joe Biden, who has already expressed his intention to sign it into law.

“It comes at a moment of grave urgency, with Israel facing unprecedented attacks from Iran, and Ukraine under continued bombardment from Russia. I urge the Senate to quickly send this package to my desk so that I can sign it into law and we can quickly send weapons and equipment to Ukraine to meet their urgent battlefield needs,” Biden said.

The package includes around $60 billion to help Ukraine, $26 billion for Israel, and $8 billion for allies in the Indo-Pacific (Taiwan).

In addition to financial aid, the legislation contains other foreign policy proposals, including a measure to ban TikTok in the United States unless the parent company, ByteDance, finds a new American owner.

Under the version of the bill passed by the House, the Chinese social network would have 270 days after the proposal becomes law to find a new owner.

TikTok has firmly rejected this proposal since the House passed it over the weekend and announced it would file a “legal challenge” if the legislative proposal is enacted.

Topics:

Recommendation

Agentes de la CBP junto a un grupo de inmigrantes en la frontera.

Biden grants "victim visas" to three illegal immigrants, allowing them to legally live and work in the country

Peatones pasan junto a tiendas en Washington D.C,

The homeless divide the Supreme Court

¿Quién es David Pecker, el primer testigo contra Trump de la Fiscalía, y por qué su testimonio en el juicio es tan importante?

Who is David Pecker, the prosecutor's first witness against Trump, and why is his testimony so important?

Nicole Mitchell

Minnesota Democratic senator arrested for first-degree burglary

Primarias en New Hampshire: por qué son tan importantes

New York judge rejects Attorney General Letitia James' attempt to challenge the validity of Trump's $175 million bail

Josh Hawley

Senator Hawley pressures Biden to deploy the National Guard to protect Jewish students on college campuses

John Fetterman

Fetterman proposes Mitt Romney as president of Harvard to end 'far-left orthodoxy'

Donald Trump

First day of Trump's hush money trial: Conspiracy to influence an election?

Paneles solares | Archivo/ Wikimedia Commoms

Biden announces $7 billion in federal grants for solar energy