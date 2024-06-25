World

After five years in prison, Julian Assange is finally free: He reached an agreement with the United States to regain his freedom

The founder of WikiLeaks spent the last few years in a U.K. prison. He will plead guilty to conspiracy in federal court this Tuesday.

Tras cinco años en prisión, Julian Assange finalmente es libre: llegó a un acuerdo con Estados Unidos para recuperar su libertad
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
June 25, 2024
The founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, regained his freedom after he reached a plea agreement with the United States Department of Justice on a conspiracy charge, according to various media reports citing court documents.

This decision will allow the activist to be released after spending five years in a United Kingdom prison after an intense legal fight with the United States government.

According to various reports, Assange is expected to plead guilty to violating the Espionage Act and receive credit for the time he spent behind bars in the United Kingdom while fighting extradition to the United States.

NBC News reported that Assange was charged with conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information. The WikiLeaks founder was also charged by criminal information — which typically means a plea deal.

In a powerful image spread through social media, Julian Assange could be seen getting on a plane at London Stansted Airport after a London court granted him bail while he finishes his proceedings with the United States.

“Julian Assange is free. He left Belmarsh maximum security prison on the morning of 24 June, after having spent 1901 days there. He was granted bail by the High Court in London and was released at Stansted airport during the afternoon, where he boarded a plane and departed the U.K.," reported the WikiLeaks account on X. The account suggested that the activist will return to his native country, Australia. “Julian's freedom is our freedom.”

Assange is expected to plead guilty this week during a hearing in a U.S. federal court in the Northern Mariana Islands, a commonwealth of the country.

A letter from Department of Justice official Matthew McKenzie to Judge Ramona Manglona of the U.S. District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands notes that Assange will appear in court at 9 a.m. local time on Wednesday (or 7 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday) to plead guilty.

The letter notes that the DOJ also expects Assange to return to Australia following the proceedings. With that, the judicial processes and a years-long legal battle would be closed.

Background of Assange vs. the United States

The legal history of Julian Assange against the United States government is already long-standing.

The DOJ charges against Assange stem from one of the largest leaks of classified information in the country's history, which took place during former President Barack Obama's first term.

According to the U.S. indictment, Assange conspired in late 2009 with military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to release hundreds of thousands of classified reports about the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq on the WikiLeaks website. Tens of thousands of important State Department cables and hundreds of documents and evaluations of prisoners in the maximum security prison located at the Guantanamo Naval Base were also leaked.

Because of these accusations, the last decade for Assange has been extremely complex. He spent five years held in the high-security Belmarsh prison outside London and was previously exiled to the Ecuadorian embassy in London for seven years.

Assange's asylum was withdrawn, and he was forcibly removed from the embassy and detained in April 2019. Since then, he has fought against the U.S. to avoid his deportation. Now, with this plea agreement, he regained his freedom after a long fight that generated an entire global movement for his acquittal.

