Actor Chance Perdomo dies at 27

The star of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and "Gen V" was killed in a motorcycle accident.

Actor Chance Perdomo died at age 27. The information was confirmed by Amazon Studios and the producers of the show "Gen V" in a statement published on social media. According to several media outlets, Perdomo died in a motorcycle accident.

"We can't quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense," the show's producers wrote in the statement.

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance's family and all who loved him at this difficult time.