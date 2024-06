Currently, no arrests have been made.

A shooting in Akron (Ohio) has so far left one dead and 26 injured, according to initial police reports.

According to Fox News, the only fatality is a 27-year-old man. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls. They found a weapon and several shell casings on the ground.

Currently, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.